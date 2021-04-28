Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan left the world for his heavenly abode last year after his two-year battle with the neuroendocrine tumour. Remembering him in a special interview, his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil Khan talked about his days in the hospital. Babil remembered the last time he saw his father in the hospital and what he told him. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan And Bhanu Athaiya Feature in 'Memoriam' Section, Netizens Say 'Miss You Forever'

Babil said his father knew that he wasn’t going to survive and he told him the same. Irrfan told him “I am going to die” while at the hospital in his last few days. In his conversation with Film Companion, the young actor said, “I was there in the hospital, two-three days before he died. He was losing consciousness and one of the last things he said…he just looked at me, smiled and said ‘I am going to die’ and I told him ‘No you are not’. He then smiled again and went back to sleep.” Also Read - When Irrfan Khan Said 'Yaar Homi, Mujhe Acting Se Bahut Mohabbat Hai'

Irrfan took his last breath at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai with his wife by his side. Sutapa, who often talks about the legacy of her late husband and how he was full of love and life, mentioned that Irrfan always meant what he said. She said her husband would never say anything if he didn’t truly mean it. “I feel the most precious quality about him, was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. Main thing is, when he is in love with you and says ‘I love you’, he did not pretend. He did not say it, till he meant it,” she said. Also Read - Babil Khan on Why he Stopped Sharing Throwback Pictures of Father Irrfan Khan on Instagram

The vacuum that Irrfan left in his audience’s hearts is never going to be filled. His loss seems unfathomable even after a year of him passing away. May his soul rest in peace!