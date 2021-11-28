Do you know that once upon a time Kareena Kapoor thought that Amitabh Bachchan was an evil? You must be wondering why? Well, it all happened in the early 80s when little Kareena saw Amitabh beating her father Randhir Kapoor. Yes, but it was just a part of a film’s scene. Still confused? It so happened that Big B and Randhir Kapoor were shooting for an action sequence for their hit 1983 film Pukar. The little Kareena back then could not understand that it’s a scene for a film and both the actors are just acting. To clear her head that he is not evil, Big B then decided to wash her feet.Also Read - Vishal Daldani Remembers THIS Humble Gesture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Recent Show, Here's What it is

Recounting the incident in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan narrated, "I was narrating to her (Kareena), one such moment when we were shooting for Pukar in Goa and how she looked with her cute summer hat with little pink flowers on them, and how troubled she had been when during an action sequence I was hitting her father. She, in her innocence, had run on to the set in the outdoors and clung to her father to protect him from this 'evil' man who was beating him up."

"In tears and most worried, she was relentless and very disturbed. She soiled her pretty little feet in the sand and in order to settle her down I had asked for some water and washed her tiny feet clean, to make her realise that this act was not for real but an enactment. I think after the feet washing, her opinion seemed to have changed about me. I wasn't that 'evil' after all! She still remembers that moment", he added in his blog post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Big B, on the other hand, will be seen in Brahmastra.