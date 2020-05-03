Actor Malaika Arora, like all of us in the country, is missing the good old days where everything which is restricted today was a part of normal life. The actor made an Instagram post and shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself on a vacation with family. The photo also shows a young Arhaan planting a sweet peck on his mother’s cheek while posing for the photo. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Opens up on Wedding Plans With Malaika Arora, Says 'Abhi Shaadi Hogi Bhi Toh Kaise'

The caption on Malaika’s photo explains what the world is missing today and how the time that went by was so precious. It read, “#throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today …. (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family )… don’t take life for granted .stay positive n don’t wipe that smile of ur face #thistooshallpass🙏 #weallinthistogether 🤗” (sic) Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Dessert Made by Malaika Arora Amid Lockdown

India and the rest of the world are facing a never-seen-before health crisis. The country is living under lockdown for over a month to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus. The film industry is one of the sectors which has been worst affected due to the pandemic after theatres got shutdown and the shootings got suspended. Several stars and other people associated with the industry have come forward to help those in need, especially the daily wage workers.

Meanwhile, Malaika and other stars are mourning the death of two of the most-loved actors in the film industry – Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Both the stars passed away last month and left the entire industry in shock and dismay.