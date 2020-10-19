Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are giving all the adorable vibes these days. After their viral wedding invite, the couple has taken to Twitter to share a glimpse of another important day in their lives. Both the singers took to Instagram to share a tiny clip from the day Neha met Rohanpreet’s parents for the first time at their house. Also Read - Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding News Confirmed: Aditya Narayan Says Biggest Names From The Music Industry Are Attending

The couple is reportedly getting married in Delhi by the end of this month followed by a reception in Punjab. First, Neha shared the clip on Instagram and revealed that she is head over heels in love with Rohanpreet. The latter too reciprocated the same feelings and mentioned just how much this day meant to him. The caption on his post read, “She came home for the first time, I can’t explain in words what this day meant to me 🙊♥️ It’s like I got whole world holding my hand ♥️🙌🏼 I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends🙈🙈♥️♥️♥️♥️ My Queen 👸🏻🤴🏻 My Everything!!!!! @nehakakkar ♥️♥️🥰😇 #NehuPreet” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar Looks Like a Dream in Her Gorgeous Red Suit as She Shares New Glimpse from Nehu Da Vyah

Neha, who seems to be on cloud nine these days, replied saying, “Baby.. What do I say.. All I can say is I’m really Lucky!!!! Touchwood ♥️♥️😇🙏🏼” (sic) Also Read - Neha Kakkar's Wedding Invite Goes Viral, Singer to Get Married to Rohanpreet Singh in Punjab

Earlier in the day, Neha’s good friend, Aditya Narayan confirmed the news of the wedding and mentioned that the biggest names from the music industry are going to attend the function in Delhi. He was quoted saying, “Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

Our heartiest congratulations to Neha and Rohanpreet! Meanwhile, the duo is also releasing their first album together on Wednesday.