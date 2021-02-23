Actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up on the tough time she had to endure while trying to introduce herself in the West. The actor had done a single titled In My City alongside Pitbull that became a top chartbuster in India but in the West, the makers were still trying to find ways to make it big. And it was during this time that PC faced a lot of hatred and racism. So much so that she was also given rape threats and asked to ‘go back home.’ Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Story Behind Her 'Crazy Tendril Falling on Her Face' During Miss World

In her book Unfinished, Priyanka talks about her foray into the international music scene and how she had to start from scratch there. The former Miss World writes, “I remember the thrill of turning on the television the first night it aired and seeing myself introducing the game in a prerecorded announcement, and then watching the upbeat ‘In My City’ promo video along with the millions of others who were tuned in. From where I sat, there was no better way for me and my music to be introduced to mainstream America than through an NFL weekly spot. #GameOn!” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Valentine's Day Was Better Than Yours, Here's How Husband Nick Jonas Surprised Her

Priyanka mentioned that she was sent hate mails and people ran towards her to crush her confidence and ambitions to make it big in the West. The actor wrote, “My bubble was quickly burst. The excitement of having my first song debut in the United States on such a huge platform was completely destroyed by a storm of explicitly racist hate mail and tweets, including – among many, many examples to choose from – ‘What’s a brown terrorist doing promoting an all-Americal game?’ and ‘Go back to the Middle East and put your burka on’ and-years later it’s still hard to write this – ‘Go back to your country and get gang-raped.’ ” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears a Meme-Worthy Dress on a Press Tour, Where Are Her Hands Though?

Priyanka later quit the music industry and began her career in acting instead. She landed up the ABC show Quantico in the main lead and got her due when the same audience appreciated her for her performance in the popular series.