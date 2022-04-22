The film industry is full of stories about Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s hidden relationship. The two of the most celebrated actors in the history of Indian cinema were reportedly madly and unconditionally in love with each other until Big B decided to marry one of his other co-stars, Jaya Bachchan, and the history changed. Rekha, who is known as the OG glamour queen in the industry with all her beauty and stardom, has never really spoken about her feelings for Bachchan or accepted the relationship that they reportedly shared. However, she really came close to express how much the senior Bachchan mattered to him always.Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Humongous Rs 700 Crore at Box Office Worldwide - Yash Sets Big Record For Sandalwood | Check Detailed Collection Report

During his appearance on the Simi Grewal show years back, Rekha was asked a very straight question – did she ever love Amitabh Bachchan – and she didn't dodge it. The 67-year-old actress then confessed that she has been 'hopelessly' in love with the actor of the century, adding that she had no qualms in accepting that in front of the camera.

Rekha also said she would add some more love to all the affection that he receives from the entire world – and that's how much she loves him. "I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I'm not in love with him? Of course, I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottom line," Rekha explained.

Well, anything that was or would have been now remains history. While Amitabh Bachchan is now a grandfather of one and father to two – Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, he’s been married to Jaya for 49 long years. Rekha continues to be single.