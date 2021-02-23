Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are soon going to announce the name of their second child who was born this Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. While their fans are contemplating many names, not many know about the story behind naming their first son. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Newborn Baby Boy Looks Like Taimur Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor Spills The Bean

Back in 2016 when Saif and Kareena became parents to Taimur Ali Khan, they had to go through a lot of trolling for naming their baby after Turkish invader Timur. It was a name that Kareena had selected while Saif had asked her to think again before going ahead with the name Taimur.

It was in 2018 that Kareena addressed the controversy and explained what was happening in their house a few hours before she went into labour. The actor revealed that Saif asked her if she was sure and she said 'yes.' The meaning of Taimur is 'iron' and that's what attracted Kareena who wanted her son to be a strong man. Bebo also revealed that Saif wanted to name their son 'Faiz' since it has poetic connotations.

Kareena was quoted as saying, “There was a lot of trolling, but there was also an immense amount of support. Not that the trolls mattered, because the night before I was going to the hospital, Saif asked me, ‘If it’s a boy, are you sure you want to do this? Let’s change the name and call him Faiz. It’s more poetic and romantic.’ And I was like, no. If it’s a boy, I want my son to be a fighter. Taimur means ‘iron’ and I will produce Iron Man. I am proud to name him Taimur.”