Actors Salman Khan and Bhagyashree featured together in the blockbuster hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya and won many hearts with their sweet and innocent love. Back in the day, the on-screen couple gained popularity instantly and were approached for several photoshoots. Reminiscing some of the moments, Bhagyashree revealed during an interview with Deccan Chronicle that a popular photographer wanted to take 'hot' pictures of her and Salman. The photographer asked Salman to take her by surprise and kiss her on her cheeks.

She was quoted as saying, "There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of 'hot' photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, 'Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her."

However, the Dabanng actor refused to any such things without her consent. "All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don't think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, 'I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.' I really respected Salman's response, and that's when I realised I was among safe people", she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in J Jayalalithaa biopic starring Kangana Ranaut.