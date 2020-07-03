Actor Amitabh Bachchan mourned the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan in an elaborate social media post on Friday. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the moments when he got to learn dancing from the popular dance master. Bachchan also recalled one of the most precious moments of his life when he received a ‘shagun‘ from master ji after performing well on a song. Also Read - Saroj Khan Death: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Heartfelt Tribute to Her Masterji Will Make You Emotional

The choreographer was known to offer a coin as a token of approval and love to those who could impress her with their dancing skills. Bachchan narrated an incident in which Khan gave her a one rupee coin as a gesture to motivate him to dance better. A part of the actor’s post on Instagram read, “.. and when she would see an artist give a good shot under her care .. she would call her or him aside .. and …. give a rupee coin .. as a gesture .. as a pat on the back .. a ‘shagun’ …. many many years later .. during the song sequence of a film I was doing .. I became the recipient of that coin .. an immense achievement ..” (sic) Also Read - No Prayer Meet For Saroj Khan Due to COVID-19 Situation, Reads Family's Official Statement

The actor went on to write a heartfelt tribute to the late dance director. He mentioned that Khan made the industry learn a lot about ‘rhythm, style and grace of movement’ and she also taught them all ‘the art of converting the lyrics in a song to a meaning in dance’ Bachchan also narrated another incident in which she revealed that she loved his dancing in Khaike Paan song so much that she would repeatedly go to the theatres in Dubai just to watch that song.

“.. on a chance meeting many many years ago she paid me my best compliment ..she was living in Dubai then from marriage and when DON was released she said, “ I saw the film and then after, I would go to the theatre where it was released, at the time when your song ‘khaike paan.. was on , see it and come out .. I used to do it regularly every day .. I would tell the usher to let me in just to see the song and leave .. that is how much I enjoyed your dance moves ..” !!coming from her was the ultimate ..” (sic) – explained Bachchan.

Excusing himself for the day, the actor concluded by saying that a legend has passed away but her legacy will always be remembered, her memories will stay on.

Rest in peace, Saroj Khan!