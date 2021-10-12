Mumbai: Aryan Khan is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s eldest son. He is currently lodged in jail in Mumbai and is waiting for his bail plea to be heard in connection with the drugs case. However, do you know why King Khan named his eldest son ‘Aryan’. The megastar had once talked about the same in an interview with Rediff.com and the reason will make you ROFL.Also Read - Ek Shahrukh Mein Pura Hindustan Basta Hai: Akhil Katyal's Poem on SRK Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Across B-Town

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991. In November 1997, the couple welcomed their first child and named him Aryan Khan. Later, when asked Shah Rukh Khan was asked why he named his eldest son as 'Aryan', he said, "We just named him Aryan. I don't know. I just liked the sound of the name. I thought when he tells a girl ki my name is Aryan. Aryan Khan, she'll be really impressed."

Shah Rukh Khan had also talked about Aryan's looks when he was born and mentioned that Aryan is a 'mixture' of him and Gauri. "His looks have come from both of us. Actually, Gauri and I have similar features — both of us have big eyes and thick lips. I don't know… He's got expressions like mine, I think… But he's a mixture. And no, I haven't changed any diapers!" Shah Rukh Khan had said.

In another throwback interview with Simi Garewal, Shah Rukh had talked about how felt after Aryan was born. “I don’t know. I was like take him away, I want to see if Gauri is okay because I was not close to him at that point of time. I have known her longer, so I guess,” Shah Rukh Khan recalled.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is currently locked in Arthur Road jail in connection with a drugs case and his bail plea will be heard on Wednesday. Reportedly, Aryan Khan's bail plea before the sessions court stated that he is innocent and falsely implicated. For the unversed, Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, a day after the agency busted an alleged rave party and detained him.