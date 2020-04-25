Known to be the finest pairs of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol did not have a good start with each other. Yes, you heard us right! During their first film together Baazigar, the on-screen couple got on the wrong foot of each other. Infact, when Aamir Khan, who was keen on working with Kajol, asked SRK about her, he told him that she is ‘very bad’ and called her ‘unfocused’. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's 4-Storey Office Converted to BMC Quarantine Facility, Watch Video

Speaking to Indian Express, Shah Rukh confessed, "When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir Khan asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, 'She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her'. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, 'I don't know what it is but she is magical on the screen'."

Kajol was also on a same page with Shah Rukh Khan and she neither liked him at first. She said, "I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like 'what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads'. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally he said, 'Will you please shut up… chup ho jao'. I think that's how we became friends."



Shah Rukh qiuickly replied back, “Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up’”.

During DDLJ 20TH anniversary, Shah Rukh said, "Kajol is not technical, she is an honest actor and that's a great quality. My daughter (Suhana) wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can't explain but she is something else on screen."



Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have starred together in Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name is Khan and