An old post dedicated to actor Sushant Singh Rajput from one of his young co-stars has resurfaced on social media. The post was made on June 14 when the late actor was found dead at his apartment. Now, fans have been recalling the post made by SSR's co-star Jay Thakkar who played the role of his younger brother in Zee TV's series Pavitra Rishta. Jay was a child artist when he worked with Sushant and in a long Instagram post, he remembered how they had created a good bond with each other.

Jay revealed in his post that SSR used to steal the theplas cooked by his mother on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and once his mom found out about it. Jay said that SSR himself walked up to his mother and told her that he had been eating his tiffin because the theplas would remind him of his own mom.

"So one day, during our night shoot, Sushi bhaiyaa himself came up and confessed to my mom that he had eaten my mom's theplaa from my tiffin box because he used to miss his own mom, and mom-made food and saying that he apologized to my mom. Since then, my mom used to bake and bring THEPLAAS for Sushant bhaiyaa too for a year on-set and he began to call my mom as his 'Mom' on-set," he wrote.

SSR missed his mother who passed away in the year 2002 before he made it big in the film and the TV world. Jay’s post probably reminds fans of just how much their favourite star used to miss his mother even years after her death. Check out the entire post here:

The three federal agencies – CBI, ED and NCB are probing the actor’s death case. However, nothing concrete has come out yet in any investigation.