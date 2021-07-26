Mumbai: Tiger Shroff, his father Jackie Shroff are one of the most successfully Bollywood actors today. But not many people know that they too had to face a very difficult time. While Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014, a few years back, the actor opened up how his parents faced a financial crisis when he was a child.Also Read - Disha Patani Is 'Just Chilling' As She Grooves To 'Ty Dolla $ign' In New Video, BF Tiger Shroff Is Impressed

Tiger Shroff had revealed that when he was just 11 years old, his family went bankrupt. Back then, Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff had to sell their four-bedroom Bandra apartment and had to move into a smaller house. Tiger had also revealed that even their house furniture was sold and that he had to sleep on the floor. “I remember how our furniture and stuff was sold off, one by one. My mother’s artwork, lamps… Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life. I wanted to work at that age but I knew I could do nothing to help,” the actor had said in an interview with GQ. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty’s Son Viaan's Fitness Will Surely Drop Your Jaw, Fans Call Him ‘Tiger Shroff lite’ | Watch

This all happened in 2002 when Ayesha Shroff produced the movie, Boom which was leaked online before its release because of which the distributors pulled out and the Shroff family faced massive financial loss. Also Read - Devdas Completes 19 Years: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His 'Dhoti Kept Falling Off' As He Shares Unseen BTS Pictures

In the interview, Tiger Shroff had also revealed that after he joined the film industry, he promised his mother that he would buy their house back. While Tiger earned enough with Heropanti to keep his promise, his parents were touched by the gesture and decided to stay back to their small apartment only.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. The Film is likely to be released in July next year.