Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are spending quality time with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Recently, the power couple took their little munchkin for a leisure walk at the marine drive. However, they stepping out amid the coronavirus lockdown with little Taimur did not go well with netizens and they slammed them for setting a wrong example. Many even trolled Saif for not wearing a mask and ignoring safety measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. While Kareena and Taimur are seen wearing the mask while Saif has ditched his breathing mask. On the other hand, in another picture, Taimur can be seen sitting on Saif's shoulder and Saif can be seen wearing the mask but Taimur can be seen without the mask.

One user wrote, "Where is the mask Saif? While the other quipped, "Oh back to normal? No mask, no corona in India for them, someone make them aware".

Another user wrote, "Kids so small like Taimur should not be out in the first place and he's not even wearing a mask. In another photo, I had seen him wearing a mask but here he isn't even the nanny has got no mask on. And to those people who are going to comment that there is nobody around. I just saw a video of the same place where people have come out for a walk and are very near to them. If they don't follow the basic rules what will their followers do."

Check out the pictures here:

Here is what netizens have to say:

In the pictures shared by paparazzi, Kareena can be seen wearing a black printed dress teamed up with white sneakers while Saif can be seen clad in a white kurta and Taimur in grey t-shirt and half pants.