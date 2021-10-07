Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor was very close to her late mother Sridevi and now she has inked something special in the late actor’s handwriting. On Thursday, Janhvi shared photos from a recent vacation where she got a tattoo on her wrist. The tattoo reads, “I love you my Labbu.” The tattoo is written in the handwriting of her late mother. For those who don’t know, Janhvi was fondly called ‘Labbu’ by her late mother. While getting the tattoo, she can be heard chanting ‘Govinda, Govinda’ in the video shared by her on Instagram stories.Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Drives Fans Crazy With Her Slo-Mo Hair Flip In Bingy Silver Bikini | Watch

Who Is Labbu?

Sridevi used to fondly call her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor 'Labbu'. So, Janhvi Kapoor is Labbu.

On Sridevi's third death anniversary this year, Janhvi had shared the handwritten note by her mom. The note read, "I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world."

Sridevi became the female superstar after starring in superhit films. She breathed her last at the age of 54 on February 24, 2018.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. She made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar. She went on to feature in films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her upcoming films are Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and she will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry.