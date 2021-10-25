Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has ‘categorically denied’ the allegations levelled against him by Prabhakar Sail, an idependent witness in the Mumbai drugs case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is currently under judicial custody at the Arthur Road jail. On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) released an official statement asking the witness to reach the court in the matter and not take it through social media.Also Read - Aryan Khan Case LIVE Updates: 3rd Round of Questioning For Ananya Panday; NCB's Sameer Wankhede Seeks Protection

As reported by Times of India, Prabhakar told a news channel that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs case. Denying the allegations in its official statement, the NCB wrote, "An affidavit by witness Prabhakar Sail, a witness in crime number 94/2021 of Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB has come to my notice through social media. In the said affidavit, Mr Prabhakar has given details about his movement and activities on 2nd of October 2021, the day above crime was registered. As he is a witness in the case and as the case is before the honorable court and sub-judice, he needs to submit his prayer to the Honorable court rather than through social media if he has anything to say. In addition, there are certain vigilance related allegations against certain persons in the affidavit which are based on overhearing by Mr Prabhakar (sic)."

Sameer Wankhede denies allegations in Aryan Khan case

The central anti-narcotics agency further mentioned that "Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions (sic)."

The matter went viral when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted a video seemingly from inside the NCB office that appears to be justifying Prabhakar’s claims. Raut demanded police action against Wankhede in the same post. His post read: “Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah’shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil Police shd tk suo moto cognizance @CMOMaharashtra (sic).”

Witnes in #AryanKhan case made to sign on blank paper by NCB is shocking. Also thr r reports that thr ws demnd of huge money .CM UddhavThackeray said tht ths cases r made 2 defame Mah’shtra.Ths seems 2b comng tru @Dwalsepatil

Police shd tk suo moto cognizance@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/zipBcZiRSm — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 24, 2021

Demands for Sameer Wankhede’s arrest rise

Later, many other personalities including filmmaker Hansal Mehta demanded Sameer Wankhede’s arrest ‘until the charges against him are disproved’.

On Monday, Wankhede wrote to Mumbai Police seeking protection against legal action in the matter. In his letter to the police, he wrote that he fears ‘being framed falserly with ulterior motives.’ He added that ‘threats of jail and dismissal have been issued against him by ‘highly respectatble public functionaries.’ Wankhede’s latter further stated that he is seeking protection from ‘precipitate legal action’ because ‘unknown persons’ are planning to frame him falsely.

Who is Prabhakar Sail?

Prabhakar is one of the nine witnesses the NCB has named in the Mumbai drugs case in which Aryan Khan has been serving judicial custody for over 20 days now. He claims to be a personal bodyguard to KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator whose selfie with Aryan went viral. Prabhar has claimed that he heard a conversation between him and someone named Sam D’Souza on October 3, Sunday about a Rs 18 crore-deal. He added in an affidavit that Gosavi, who is currently untraceable, said they will have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede.

In the affidavit by Prabhakar Sail, he has mentioned that Gosavi, Sam and Pooja Dadlani who’s SRK’s manager had a 15-minute meeting inside a car. He also said that upon Gosavi’s instructions, he received two bags of cash and handed them to Sam. The bag, as claimed by him, had Rs 38 lakh in cash.

Meanwhile, Aryan’s bail plea will be heard in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 26.