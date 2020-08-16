A new video has surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case that raises questions about a mystery woman spotted on June 14, the day when the actor allegedly died by suicide. News channel Republic TV has accessed a video that shows a woman dressed in a blue and white striped shirt entering the building where SSR used to live and talking to a man dressed in a black shirt. That man later gets identified as the late actor’s house manager. Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

In the video, it is seen that the woman enters the building in the presence of the Mumbai Police, talks to the manager who holds a black bag that goes out of sight later. The man is earlier seen standing near the mortal remains of SSR holding the same black bag.

As the video went viral, SSR's family lawyer questioned the identity of the woman who visited the residence in the presence of the Mumbai Police and what happened to the black bag that could be seen in the video. The lawyer was quoted saying, "If there is somebody from the house is seen moving something it is suspicious. If he is talking to some girl and then she disappears, it is very suspicious. The identity of the girl will have to be found out."

The channel also disclosed that the man in the video was identified as Dipesh Sanwat while the identity of the woman is yet to be found out.

Meanwhile, the investigation is on in the case with both the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI probing from the abetment to suicide angle and questioning Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the FIR filed by SSR’s father in Patna.