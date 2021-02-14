Actor Dia Mirza has found love again after separation from businessman Sahil Sangha. The actor is getting married to Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony on Monday, February 15. The news of Dia’s wedding came as a big Valentine’s Day surprise for her fans. While not much is known about the man, various reports suggest that he’s a Mumbai-based businessman who was earlier married to a yoga instructor. Also Read - Dia Mirza to Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, Monday

All about Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza's groom-to-be, Vaibhav Rekhi, lives in Mumbai's Pali Hill area and is the founder of a Piramal Fund Management Pvt. Ltd. As reported by The Quint, he is also associated with Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. Dia and he are believed to be dating each other for a little over a year. While the actor hasn't confirmed anything about her relationship or commented on the rumours of the wedding, her friends and colleagues swear by their chemistry and bonding.

Rekhi has also got an interesting Hyderabad connection and that definitely adds more to his relationship with Dia. While the man did his graduation from the US, he studied at Hyderabad as well. The report mentioned that after completing her Bachelor’s degree from the Wharton Business School from the University of Pennsylvania, Vaibhav Rekhi went on to do an MBA from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. The businessman was reportedly married to popular yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi and has a daughter.

Meanwhile, Dia, who’s a former beauty queen and one of the most loved faces in the industry, was spotted last night as she posed and smiled for the paparazzi. The actor is a leading environmentalist and a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador. She also runs her own production house called Born Free Entertainment with her ex-husband and friend Sahil Sangha.

We wish Dia the best in life!