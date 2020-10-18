Singer Sona Mohapatra has been taking on the trolls for a long time now and like many other women who often have to go through merciless trolling for speaking their mind, Sona, too, has her fair share of some foolish criticism every day. In her latest Twitter post, she tried to school a random social media user who was of the opinion that feminism is about ‘showing cleavage’. Also Read - Bollywood's Silence on #MeToo Against Sajid Khan is Shameful; 'Smash The Patriarchy', Anyone?

A Twitter user who went by the name Yogi Yogi tagged the talented singer and told her that she has been trying to impress the 'Bolly gang' despite being a 'victim'. The tweet read, "Why all feminists have to show cleavage in order to compete with men… and after seeing ur few interviews i think ur a victim of bolly gang but again ur trying to woo them to be i their gang. wat a dichotomy." (sic)

Now Sona, who never shies away from calling out people who don't operate from their brains while writing out to her, took this troll heads on and told him that one should not mess with a feminist. She wrote, "I'd suggest you treat the multiple 'cleavages' in your brain before talking with anyone, let alone with a 'feminist' trying to 'woo' the 'bolly gang'.. (Cleavage, noun : a sharp division; a split.)"

I’d suggest you treat the multiple ‘cleavages’ in your brain before talking with anyone, let alone with a ‘feminist’ trying to ‘woo’ the ‘bolly gang’..

(Cleavage, noun : a sharp division; a split. ) https://t.co/gFPWqPnRBG — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 17, 2020

Sona is considered one of the most fearless voices in the industry when it comes to talking about issues that really matter. Pay disparity, equal singing and acting opportunities for women, blatant plagiarism of content in the music industry, and women’s rights – the singer has spoken out on the issues and problems that should really be addressed by the people who represent the culture and soft power of the country.

Recently, when almost the entire film industry spoke out in support of Rhea Chakraborty and began a ‘smash the patriarchy‘ movement after being inspired by the T-shirt that the actor wore while being arrested by the NCB in the drugs case, Sona posted to talk about the real ‘smash the patriarchy’ movement. She said that the right way of ‘smashing patriarchy’ would be to trust more women filmmakers with bigger budgeted films and writing better roles for women.

