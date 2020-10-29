The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday submitted its reply to the Bombay High Court in the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty against Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sisters. Apart from calling the complaint against sisters Meetu and Priyanka ‘presumptive and speculative’, the CBI also told the court that Rhea deciding to file a complaint 90 days after the death of her boyfriend raises major questions on the credibility of her decision and statements. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: FIR Against Actor's Sisters By Rhea Chakraborty is 'Vitiated, Bad In Law', Says CBI

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the federal probing agency asked the court to quash the FIR against the two sisters and also called Rhea’s FIR registered by the Mumbai Police a ‘total disregard to the law.’ In her complaint, the actor had accused the sisters of preparing a ‘fake prescription’ for anxiety medicines for her late boyfriend. The FIR was registered by the Mumbai Police last month, a day before Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The police then transferred the FIR to the CBI as per the Supreme Court guidelines. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case News: Uddhav Thackeray Breaks Silence on Son Aaditya's Name Being Used in Conspiracy Theories

“The complaint is an afterthought and only filed to digress the investigation in the death of the late actor,” said the CBI. Additional Superintendent of Police (CBI), Anil Yadav, said in its reply that the Mumbai Police knew about the FIR registered by the Patna Police and there was no need to file another FIR on the basis of the same facts. “The registration of another FIR on the same facts and cause of action was neither warranted nor allowed under law,” said Yadav. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI, NCB, ED Deny Leaking Information To Media, Tell Bombay HC 'We Know Our Responsibility'

The agency further mentioned that they are conducting the investigation in the most professional way. The case is scheduled to be heard on November 4 next.