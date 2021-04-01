Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a charge-sheet naming 33 people including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and his house-help Deepesh Sawant in the drugs case related to the late actor’s death case. On November 9 last year, the agency raided actor Arjun Rampal’s residence in the same case and seized the following things: Also Read - Spotted! Arjun Rampal, Dia Mirza, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Clicked in Mumbai

14 tablets of Clonazepam Dispersible Tablet Clonotri

4 tablets of Ultracet Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen

2 mobile handsets of iPhone 11 Pro Max, and

a MacBook Pro

1. Arjun Rampal Denies All Claims in Drugs Case

On November 13, last year, the actor recorded his voluntary statement under Section 67 of the NDPS Act and told the agency that some of the tablets found at his residence are prescribed to his dog while another set of tablets have been prescribed to his sister Komal Rampal who often comes to stay at his residence in Bandra. It was on December 21 that Arjun recorded his statement and submitted the prescriptions in the name of his dog, and his sister. However, it's been three months since the actor last visited the NCB Office and also talked to media – denying all the claims of being associated with a drug peddler – yet the agency hasn't freed him in the case.

2. Why has NCB not given a clean-chit to Arjun Rampal in Drugs Case?

A report in Mid-Day mentioned two reasons behind NCB not clearing Arjun's name from the case. Out of the two prescriptions that the actor submitted, the agency could only verify one that came from a veterinary clinic and found it genuine, the one that came in the name of his sister suggested something fishy.

3. NCB not satisfied with one medical prescription Arjun Rampal submitted

As reported by the daily, the prescription in Komal Rampal’s name is from a Delhi-based doctor named Dr Garg who runs a clinic in the Chittranjan Park area in the capital. The Clonazepam prescription was found to be backdated. NCB found out that the prescription was obtained after the raid of November 9 post consulting the doctor over the phone on November 11. The prescription dates back to September 5. When the doctor was asked about the same, he confirmed the discrepancy in the date and the consultation time by saying, “I didn’t have any record of Komal Rampal being treated for anxiety in my clinic at Chittranjan Park, New Delhi. A consultation for Komal over the phone was done on 10/11/2020. However, the date of issue of medical prescription was written as 05.09.2020 by mistake and the same prescription was physically collected by Komal Rampal’s friend Arti.”

4. Rampal asks NCB to question his sister

After Arjun Rampal was summoned on December 21, the NCB provided him with a set of 11 questions about the Clonazepam tablet and his sister’s health condition. He was also asked to provide the invoice for the tablets. However, he maintained that since the prescription belongs to his sister, it’s her who should be questioned further. The agency later recorded Komal’s statement. However, nothing satisfactory could come out yet.

5. NCB says Arjun Rampal Trying to flee India for settling in South Africa

In the same month, the agency also officially wrote to the Consulate General of the Republic of South Africa calling Arjun a ‘suspect’. NCB mentioned that the actor was trying to flee the country and is planning to settle in South Africa for sometime. The Consulate was also informed about Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, who was arrested for supplying drugs. The team also suspects that Agislilaos has been selling drugs using Arjun’s name. The actor has mentioned that he’s unaware if someone had been using his name to sell drugs.

On Tuesday, NCB arrested actor Ajaz Khan for his alleged connection with the Batata gang after Shadab Batata’s arrest in the drug case.