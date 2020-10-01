The AIIMS report submitted to the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case objects to the absence of the timings of death in the actor’s autopsy report. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department submitted its report to the CBI a few days back in which they ruled out the theory that the late actor was poisoned before his death. However, as per a report published by news agency IANS, the forensic findings highlighted the fact that ‘no time of death’ was mentioned in SSR’s autopsy report. The department has also mentioned the ‘dimly-lit’ post mortem room at Cooper Hospital where the autopsy was performed. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, CM Says 'Bihar Has Lost An Icon'

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai Police took his body for post-mortem at the Cooper Hospital where a team of three doctors performed the autopsy at night. The agency mentioned that the Forensic Board that checked the autopsy report after CBI took over the case was chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta. In their report to the CBI, the team has also raised 'uncertainty' about the substance that was found in his stomach. The contents of the stomach highlight what the late actor had for dinner on the night of June 13 and for breakfast on the day of his death.

Earlier last week, while the federal probing agency announced that AIIMS had submitted its report in the SSR death case, the team did not reveal much about the findings except ruling out the poisoning theory. Even the AIIMS team seems tight-lipped about their findings in the case.

Before preparing their report, the team of the Delhi hospital visited the Mont Blanc Apartment where SSR was found dead. Later, the staff also visited the hospital where the late actor’s autopsy was performed. The team also recreated the incident of June 14 and collected samples from the flat.

The probe in the case is still on with two more federal agencies, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau, investigating different aspects of the case. The prime accused in the case – Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently under judicial custody for their alleged links with several drug peddlers in the city.