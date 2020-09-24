Actor and Congress politician Nagma objected to the selective questioning process of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after it chose to not have actor Kangana Ranaut under the radar despite her own confession of ‘being forced to take drugs’ in the past. In her latest tweet on Wednesday evening, Nagma asked why the federal anti-narcotics agency decided to only summon female actors and also leak alleged WhatsApp chats in the media. She added that Kangana has herself admitted to having taken drugs in the past and she should be questioned too. Also Read - 'If Kangana Ranaut Had Said She Took Drugs, NCB Should Conduct Probe', Says BJP Leader Pravin Darekar

"Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of what's app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch," she wrote on Twitter.

The NCB has summoned four prominent names from Bollywood – Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh. Deepika’s manager, Karishma Prakash has also been summoned by the agency on the basis of a WhatsApp chat that dates back to October 2017 in which ‘D’ was asking ‘K’ to get her ‘hash’. The veracity of these chats is yet to be confirmed by the agency.

The NCB is exploring the drug angle as part of the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and aims to expose the drug-syndicate allegedly running in the industry. Kangana, in an Instagram video earlier, talked about being exposed to drugs during her initial days in the industry. She uploaded the video on her official Instagram account in March this year while talking about how she protected herself and worked hard to stay away from such ill practices.