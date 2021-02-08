Actor Saif Ali Khan is all excited to welcome his second baby with Kareena Kapoor Khan this month. He recently announced that he would be taking a paternity leave once the baby arrives, and while his decision met some criticism online, Saif has a beautiful explanation for the same. The actor has shot for a magazine in which he talked about coming from a privileged position that allows him to take paternity leave and watch his kids grow. Also Read - Have to Respect That Decision: VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's Paternity Leave

While speaking to Elle magazine in his latest interview, Saif said that people should not make the mistake of prioritising work over kids. He said, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don't see your children growing up, you're making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it's a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

He added that he believes in taking breaks because he has to also take care of himself which is a part of his job. Saif was quoted as saying, "My self-care involves looking good for films, and that involves doing everything right—eating healthy, sleeping well, being happy and mentally at peace."

Saif and Kareena welcomed their first child – Taimur Ali Khan – in 2016. The couple announced the news of Kareena’s second pregnancy in August last year. At the work front, while Saif is all set to feature in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Kareena will be gearing up for Laal Singh Chadha which is currently being shot.