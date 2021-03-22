Mumbai: Badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Saina is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies. While Parineeti Chopra is all set to play the lead role, she was not the first choice of flimmaker Amole Gupte. It was Shraddha Kapoor who was offered the lead role in the film initially. The actor had also started shooting for the movie but it was later revealed that Parineeti Chopra has replaced Ok Jaanu actor. Also Read - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Months after, film director Amole Gupte has now opened up about the reasons why Shraddha had quit the movie.

In an interview with PTI, Amole Gupte cited health concerns as reasons for Shraddha to leave the project. "Initially we had Shraddha in the film, who was completely prepared for the role, which is why we started shooting. But then she fell ill, she got dengue which took the wind out of her. Since it was a sports film, she couldn't muster the courage to come for 12 hours and stand on a badminton court while she was unwell," the filmmaker said.

He further mentioned that health concerns made it difficult for Shraddha to train for long hours for the sports drama.

Filmmaker Amole also added that Shraddha moved to Bhushan Kumar backing Street Dancer. This decision came as the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar was facing a casting hurdle. “Bhushan Kumar needed someone because the film was about to go on floors. So Shraddha went there. Then Bhushan brought in Parineeti for ‘Saina‘. It was a win-win for all of us,” Amole added.

Saina – which is based on the journey of badminton player Saina Nehwal is set to hit the screens on March 26. This movie also features Meghna Malik and Manav Kaul.

– Written by Aditi Adhikari