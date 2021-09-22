Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra returned home on Tuesday after serving over two months in jail. He and another businessman Ryan Thorpe were accused in a case related to the alleged production and distribution of pornography content. Both of them were granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court at a surety of Rs 50,000. The development came six days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a 1497-page supplementary charge sheet naming them as among the prime accused.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case Latest News Update: Get Bail After Mumbai Police Submitted 1467 Pages Chargesheet

Why did the court grant bail to Raj Kundra after two months?

As reported by ETimes, the Sessions court said that the trial is going to run for a long time and it wouldn't be fair to keep the accused behind the bars for so long. It also said that all the evidence including Kundra's laptops and mobile phones of Viaan Industries are in the custody of the officers and therefore, the possibility of tampering with evidence is less. Further, the investigating team has recorded all the statements of the witnesses in the case under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and therefore, the chances of them being pressurised or threatened are also less.

As per the court order, the accused including Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe have agreed to present themselves before the court and abide by the conditions imposed on them by the court. Therefore, the court passed the grant order for both of them on Monday.

Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Kundra was clicked by the photographers as he stepped out of the Byculla jail on Tuesday. As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, netizens noticed how he had lost a lot of weight. Soon after his return, his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to make a post about 'rising'. She wrote, "There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible (sic)"

Earlier, in her statement to Mumbai Police, Shilpa mentioned that she had no idea about her husband’s businesses because she herself is a working woman and is busy with her work.