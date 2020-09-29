The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, today. The actor is currently under judicial custody till October 6. The major contention in the bail plea is about Section 27A of the NDPS Act under which the actor and her brother have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). While advocate Satish Maneshinde has challenged the application of Section 27A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender), the NCB, in its 18-page affidavit, has tried to justify how Rhea and her brother are a part of a large drug-syndicate that supplies anti-narcotics substances in the entire film industry. In their answer to the court, Rhea’s lawyer has argued that the actor was only involved in procuring drugs for her boyfriend, therefore, section 27A cannot be applied in the case. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty 'Stored Drugs at Her Residence And Allowed Sushant Singh Rajput to Consume it', NCB Tells Court

Meanwhile, the NCB, in its affidavit filed in the HC on Monday, said that Rhea used to 'store drugs at her residence' and she had 'allowed' Sushant Singh Rajput to consume the same drugs. The federal anti-narcotics agency also argued that the actor was aware of SSR taking drugs and yet she continued to 'harbour him'. "Electronic evidence such as WhatsApp chats and others were retrieved from mobile phones, laptops, and hard-disk and it indicated payment made for the drugs. There is ample evidence to show that the present applicant has not only regularly dealt with drugs but also financed illicit trafficking of it," the affidavit read.

The NCB has also told the court that both Rhea and her brother are well-connected with several drug peddlers in the city and granting them bail would hamper the investigation. The court has heard both sides. Rhea has already spent a close to one month inside the jail while Showik was arrested a few days before his sister. Both of them are currently in the Byculla jail in Mumbai.