Actor Sonu Sood is winning hearts of netizens not just by helping stranded migrants reaching home but also replying everyone on Twitter. He recently gave an epic reply to a woman asking for help to reach beauty parlour during the ongoing novel coronavirus lockdown. However, a woman had a rather unusual request. She expressed her desire visit a salon. She wrote, "Sonu Sood can u pls helpm me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye. Just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u".

The tweet caught Sonu's attention and he was quick to reply with a subtle dose of humour. He wrote, "Salon jaa kar kya karoge? Salon wale ko toh main uske gaon chhod ke aa gaya. Uske peeche-peeche uske gaon jaana hai toh bolo".

Take a look:

A few days ago, a man asked Sonu Sood for help to meet his girlfriend. “Bhaiya, ek baar girlfriend se milwa dijiye..Bihar hi jaana hai (Brother, please help me meet my girlfriend. Just have to go to Bihar only),” he wrote in the tweet. Sonu Sood gave him a lesson in prem pariksha. “Thode din door reh ke dekh le bhai. Sacche pyaar ki pareeksha bhi ho jaayegi (Try to stay away for a few days brother. Your true love will also get tested,” he wrote in Hindi.

For the uninitiated, Sonu Sood has been arranging buses from Mumbai to help stranded migrants return to their respective states during the lockdown. Several people are reaching out to him on Twitter to seek his help.

Sonu Sood has been receiving appreciation from all the corners and the recent one to applaud him was Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He called up the actor and lauded him for his dedication in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant workers from various states to their homes.