Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved couples in the B-town and their fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding bells to ring for them soon. Taking to Instagram, the Street Dancer 3D actor has showered love on his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and it is all things love. In the photo, the couple strikes a pose near a pool. Varun looked dashing in an orange zipper and matching shorts while Natasha keeps it casual and donned an off-white dress.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "No I won't be afraid just as long as you Stand by me. (sic)"

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life. He shares the occasional picture with Natasha, though. Lately, they have been making public appearances together often, and also sharing posts of mutual affection on social media.

Earlier, Varun spoke about his wedding with Natasha to Filmfare and said, “It’s (the wedding) not going to happen this year (2019). I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.” In the same interview, Varun talked about how their relationship has evolved. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan which is slated to release on May 1. He will also begin the shooting of Mr Lele in March this year.