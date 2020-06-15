Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram last night to mourn the death of one of his loved colleagues from the Hindi film industry – Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor posted a throwback picture clicked with the actor and mentioned that she can’t even imagine the kind of pain he must have gone through. The actor committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, by hanging himself to a ceiling fan at his Bandra house. Priyanka wrote a heartbreaking Instagram post as she remembered her dear friend. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput 'Was Going The Parveen Babi Way', Says Mukesh Bhatt; Babul Supriyo Asks 'Why Didn't You do Anything'

The caption on Priyanka's post read, "I'm stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss 💔" (sic)

The entire film fraternity is in shock to hear about Sushant committing suicide. The actor was 34-years-old and doing well professionally. However, many believe that he had lost out on a few projects and was sidelined by the leading production banners including YRF and Dharma Productions. Sushant often used to talk about being an outsider and how the industry will throw him out if his audience will stop watching his films. The actor’s last film titled Chhichhore was a super hit at the Box Office.

While the Mumbai police have reportedly claimed it was a suicide, the actor’s uncle has alleged that he was murdered. While talking to news agency ANI, he demanded a CBI probe in the matter and mentioned that he doesn’t trust the state police with its investigation. He also claimed that Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian, who was found dead a few days back, was also murdered.