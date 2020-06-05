Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media on the occasion of the World Environment Day to advocate the ban on plastic products. The actor joined Bhumi Pednekar in her initiative called ‘Climate Warriors‘ and talked about the importance of working towards saving the environment, not for just the future generations but for our wildlife and marine life as well. The actor posted a clip of himself talking about less use of plastic and how each one of us can contribute to the cause and become climate warriors. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Meet These Young Indian Climate Warriors Who Are Fighting to Save the Planet

The caption on his post read, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay, my #OneWishForTheEarth is we curb using plastic and help protect planet Earth. Let’s all become more conscious of our actions and be #ClimateWarriors!

Thanks @bhumipednekar for spreading awareness on climate conservation 😊 🌍” (sic) Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: All About History, Significance of The Day And Theme This Year

Earlier, Bhumi asked people to join her in celebrating those who are doing their bit to save the environment. Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar among others joined the Saand Ki Aankh actor in talking about ways to save the environment and help other creatures on the earth survive.

The initiative is being run by Bhumi under which she is also talking about small businesses that are being operated following the sustainable process including eco-friendly material. A part of her post on Instagram earlier read, “This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay 🙂

We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me.” (sic)

So what are you doing to protect the environment?