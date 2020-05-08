Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote a beautiful tribute to his dear Chintu uncle in the Times magazine. She recalled the time when she worked with him in Agneepath and got the opportunity to know him personally and deeply. With her words, Priyanka tried to give an insight into the lively world of Rishi Kapoor and just how full of life he always used to be. PC, who’s now a global icon and is known to represent India at an international level, traced the entire curve of the late actor’s career that began from Bobby in 1973 and ended at The Body in 2019. Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Pakistani co-Star Zeba Bakhtiar Aka Henna Misses Him, Says 'Am Yet to Believe That my Dear Friend is Gone'

Priyanka reminisced how Rishi made falling in love so easy with his performances on-screen. She said when he danced, he made everyone else jump up and join him in the celebration. The former Miss World wrote, "His effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. He was a hero who could feel without being maudlin. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp. What made Rishi Kapoor's love different? It had all the passion of a Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in."

The actor further praised his versatility as an artiste and also mentioned how his demise is the end of an era in the Hindi cinema. She further addressed Rishi's family – wife Neetu Kapoor and kids Riddhima Kapoor Sahni-Ranbir Kapoor, saying 'the world grieves with you.' Priyanka wrote about Rishi's zest for life and how he had the quality to make people happy around him. She wrote, "The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of films has been and will always be an inspiration for generations to come. To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma'am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you."

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 20 at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. The actor was 67 when he breathed his last.