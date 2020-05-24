Actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable and power couple of Bollywood. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the couple often shares the activity they do it together. From cooking to working out, the duo has given some major couple goals and this time is no different. Taking to Instagram, the Chhapaak star shared a boomerang video where she can be seen pouring kisses on Ranveer Singh’s face as she squeezes it. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Throwback Picture With Aamir Khan Depicting 'Awkward Lunch'

She captioned the viral video, “World’s Most Squishable Face!!!🌈 #cutie @ranveersingh.” (sic) Also Read - Deepika Padukone Continues Mother’s Day Celebration With Her Pre-wedding Puja Picture

Take a Look at The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram World’s Most Squishable Face!!!🌈 #cutie @ranveersingh A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 24, 2020 at 6:23am PDT



Earlier, speaking about spending quality time with Ranveer, she said that he sleeps 20 hours a day. She said, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.”

“For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.