Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam married Uri director Aditya Dhar on Friday evening. Ever since she announced her wedding with mesmerising first wedding pictures, she has been treating fans with her more wedding photos as she and Aditya perform rituals. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of photos as she sits in the mandap with her husband Aditya. The couple looks resplendent as bride and groom. Also Read - Netizens Are Confused After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Complex’ Reply To Ayushmann Khurrana, Ask 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?'

In another photo, Yami and Gautam can be seen smiling as they look into each other’s eyes during the jaymala ceremony. The last picture is a perfect family portrait from their wedding. She captioned it, “Memories for a lifetime. (sic)” Also Read - Yami Gautam Post-Wedding Picture: Actor Shares Her Drool-worthy Picture in Gorgeous Red Saree And Sindoor

Check Photos Here:



Earlier today, Yami shared pictures from her haldi and chooda ceremony. In the photos, she can be seen flaunting her chooda along with kalire and a big nose ring. She looks gorgeous clad in a red saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)



She had also shared picture from her haldi ceremony wherein she can be seen clad in yellow ethnic wear teamed up with floral jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)



Previously, she shared her stunning photos from mehendi ceremony. She captioned it, “O dear one, why worry ? What is meant for you will always, always find you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)



On Friday evening, Yami announced her wedding with a mesmerising picture of herself and Aditya from their intimate wedding ceremony. She looked gorgeous in red saree, which she paired up with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery. Aditya sported a white and cream sherwani. Sharing the photos, the couple borrowed a quote from Rumi ‘In your light, I learn to love – Rumi’. They further added, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, which released on Netflix. She will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Aditya, on the other hand, is busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal.