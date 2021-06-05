Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar and left fans in surprise as she shared her first wedding picture on Friday evening. Now, the fan clubs dedicated to Yami have been sharing some unseen wedding pictures from the couple’s intimate ceremony. The viral photos are from Yami and Aditya’s wedding rituals. In the first photo, the actor can be seen sitting on the floor in her red saree teamed up with a heavy red dupatta placed on her head as her relatives tie a Payal around her foot. Also Read - Yami Gautam Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi Ceremony With These Stunning Candid Shots - See Pics

In other pictures, Aditya and Yami can be seen sitting as they perform the wedding ritual. Also Read - Yami Gautam's Bridal Look: Red Silk Saree, Traditional Pahadi Nath, And a Lot of Grace

Check Out The Photos Here:



On Friday evening, Yami announced her wedding with a mesmerising picture of herself and Aditya from their intimate wedding ceremony. She looked gorgeous in red saree, which she paired up with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery. Aditya sported a white and cream sherwani. Sharing the photos, the couple borrowed a quote from Rumi ‘In your light, I learn to love – Rumi’. They further added, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, which released on Netflix. She will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Aditya, on the other hand, is busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal.