Yami Gautam new wedding pic: Actor Yami Gautam dropped a new picture from her wedding day on Instagram. The actor took to social media to wish her mother the best on her birthday by sharing a never-seen-before picture from her wedding.

Dressed in a vintage red Banarasi silk saree, Yami looked radiant while her mother and sister too looked lovely in their respective traditional avatars. The caption on Yami’s post read, “Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder !

Happy birthday mummy ❤️ (sic)"

As soon as Yami posted the picture, the fans started demanding Kangana Ranaut‘s comment on her posts. Kangana has been quite active in the comments section of Yami’s wedding posts. She has been responding to other stars who are praising Yami and Aditya for choosing simplicity and traditions over glamour. Kangana even shared Yami’s photo in her Instagram stories and praised her for embracing Himachali wedding traditions. A user on the actor’s latest post wrote, “Why Kangana has not commented on the picture yet everyone is waiting😂😂 (sic)”

Yami and Aditya Dhar got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. It was a simple wedding in the presence of their family members and close friends. Yami and Aditya preferred a low-key wedding full of customs and rituals. The actor chose to wear a traditional red chooda with her saree, and a lot of gold jewellery including a giant Maang-tika.