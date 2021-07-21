Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar got married in the simplest wedding ceremony earlier this year. The news of their wedding surprised most people including the media and their colleagues from the film industry. Now, in an interview with a daily, Yami talked about her Himachali wedding and how this is exactly how she always wanted it to look like – pandemic or no pandemic. Yami mentioned that right from the wedding location to the wedding outfit and styling – everything was kept simple and radiant to match the aura and what she and Aditya stood for as a couple.Also Read - From Anushka to Deepika to Diya Mirza And Now Yami Gautam: Bollywood Weddings Red Saree Connection

Yami talked to ETimes in her latest interview and said that she went to many extravagant weddings and that provided her more clarity about how she wanted her wedding to look. The actor, who met her soulmate on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike, said, "The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn't want that. Of course, we don't know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn't want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought. We both are averse to the wastage that happens at weddings — food, flower decorations, and so many other things. Also, it's so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married among those who actually care about you."

Yami talked about her wedding preparations and how she and her sister Surilie Gautam got everything ready in just a few hours before the ceremony. She said she wanted it to be amid the presence of the family members and close friends and even though they missed a few loved ones, they were happy to be making it look all dreamy and real. "y traditional folk songs. My mother-in-law played some beautiful Kashmiri songs. The maroon wedding sari I wore belongs to my mother. My nani had bought it for her. When I showed it to my stylist Allia Al Rufai, she said that it was beautiful and we don't have these fabrics and patterns anymore. Personally, I wanted to wear something that is close to my heart and carries my tradition," Yami further explained.

Yami reiterated that she did her own makeup, her brother clicked her pictures and her sister did her styling. The actor added that there was only one person to click the pictures and her family knew him for years.

Well, one thing is for sure – Yamni is beautiful… both inside out!