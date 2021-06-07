Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are a married couple now. The Uri actor keeps treating fans with her drool-worthy wedding pictures leaving her fans lovestruck. Now, she has shared her photo from a post-wedding ceremony where she can be seen clad in a gorgeous red silk saree teamed up with a long neckpiece and heavy pair of earrings. She can also be seen sporting broad sindoor on her forehead and completed her look with bindi, kohl in eyes, and subtle makeup. Also Read - Netizens Are Confused After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Complex’ Reply To Ayushmann Khurrana, Ask 'Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?'

She captioned the picture, “Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo. Let’s welcome the spring season. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Hijacks Yami Gautam's Wedding Posts, Gives Gyaan to Ayushmann Khurrana And Vikrant Massey

Check Out The Photo Here:



On Sunday evening, Yami shared some more photos from her intimate wedding ceremony with her husband Aditya Dhar. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of photos as she sits in the mandap with her husband Aditya. The couple looks resplendent as bride and groom. In another photo, Yami and Aditya can be seen smiling as they look into each other’s eyes during the jaymala ceremony.

The Vicky Donar actor also shared pictures from her haldi, chooda and mehendi ceremony and looked absolutely stunning flaunting her bride glow.

On Friday evening, Yami announced her wedding with a mesmerising picture of herself and Aditya from their intimate wedding ceremony. She looked gorgeous in red saree, which she paired up with a bridal dupatta and traditional gold jewellery. Aditya sported a white and cream sherwani. Sharing the photos, the couple borrowed a quote from Rumi ‘In your light, I learn to love – Rumi’. They further added, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, which released on Netflix. She will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Aditya, on the other hand, is busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal.