Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam, who recently got married to Aditya Dhar, keeps sharing her wedding pictures and videos and it keeps getting better. Taking to Instagram, Yami thanked her ‘one-man army’ for being her constant support during the wedding preparation rush, and surprisingly, she only got one hour for her ‘shaadi shopping’ because of strict lockdown regulations in the city. Also Read - Yami Gautam Shares Her Wedding Video From Chooda Ceremony With Sister Surilie Gautam | Watch Video

Yami wrote in a long post, “My one man army’. Remembering the fun from the wedding preparations, the actor wrote, “From rushing to shop whatever we could (and I mean SHAADI shopping) in a span of an hour (since the city was in strict lockdown), to styling my hair & helping me create all these beautiful traditional looks that I always wanted and most importantly keeping me so entertained with your endless jokes & banter with Ojas that I never for a minute felt nervous or anxious. From our endless list making, chai drinking sessions, to your yummy cooking (including homemade milk cakes) and so many other things.” Also Read - As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita's Role

“Having a family where there is only unconditional love, strong middle-class values and traditions make me feel very lucky & I will always choose these virtues over anything in the world. Thank you all for this love & respect P.S love for 90s & Govinda sir…forever”, she concluded. Also Read - Yami Gautam Wore Her Mother's Saree For Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Own Makeup

Yami also shared a video where her sister Surilie Gautam can be seen styling her hair and getting her ready for her D-Day.

Check It Out Here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, which released on Netflix. She will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Aditya, on the other hand, is busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal.