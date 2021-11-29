Mumbai: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam took to social media and shared a glimpse of her first birthday after marriage. Yami shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen cutting a cake with her husband Aditya Dhar and her new family. She is dressed in a lavender tee with a sleeveless black jacket. Yami’s in-laws can also be seen clapping for her as she cuts the cake.Also Read - Patralekhaa Wears a Sabyasachi Saree at Her Wedding: Bollywood Brides Who Chose Saree Over Lehengas

Sharing the video, Yami thanked Aditya Dhar, family, friends, colleagues and fans. “28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me ❤️ Feeling extremely blessed! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya 🙈😄) for making it so special We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless ❤️ Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly 🙏🏻 Thank you to my amazing crew 😊 Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends & members of fraternity & media houses etc 😇 And a very special thank you to all the fans & fan-clubs! I am truly indebted by your love (sic),” Yami wrote while sharing the pictures. Also Read - Sonali Bendre and Yami Gautam Wore a Similar Mangalsutra Worth Rs 3.4 Lakh on Karwa Chauth - Who Pulled Off The Look Better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Also Read - OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva, Says, 'May The Eternal Energy Of Adiyogi Bless Us'

In June this year, Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she took to social media revealing that she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She had shared a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony and had written, ”With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Bhoot Police alongwith Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. She will ne next seen in Dasvi and OMG – Oh My God!