Mumbai: Actor Yami Gautam married Uri director Aditya Dhar in an intimate private ceremony on June 4. Ever since she announced her wedding, she has been sharing her mesmerising videos and pictures from her D-Day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, she shared yet another video of her pre-wedding ceremony – chooda ceremony. Also Read - As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita's Role

In the video, her sister Surilie Gautam can be seen making the bride Yami wear the chooda (traditional red bangles that are worn by the brides after haldi ceremony). She also makes the actor wear a pair of earrings, a pair of payal and kalire. At the end of the clip, Surilie asks her sister to move her hands for the kalire to move along with her hands. Also Read - Yami Gautam Wore Her Mother's Saree For Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Own Makeup

While Yami flaunts her bridal glow in a red saree and a nose ring, Surilie looked gorgeous in blue ethnic wear. Sharing the video, the Uri actor simply added heart emoticons to her caption. Also Read - Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Same Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt But in Different Colour, Check Price

Watch Video:

Yami has been sharing her wedding photos leaving fans fall in love with the gorgeous diva all over again. Check her haldi, mehendi and wedding photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny co-starring Vikrant Massey, which released on Netflix. She will be next seen in Bhoot Police and Dasvi. Aditya, on the other hand, is busy directing The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal.