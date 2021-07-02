Yami Gautam summoned: Bollywood actor Yami Gautam on Friday was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The actor has been asked to appear before the agency next week to record her statement in the case. Also Read - Yami Gautam Shares Endearing Video Of Sister Surilie Gautam Styling Her For The Wedding | Watch

Yami, who recently married director Aditya Dhar, is under the ED radar for allegedly violating FEMA conduct. This is the second time the actor has been summoned in the case which is being investigated by Zone 2 of the agency. Also Read - Yami Gautam Shares Her Wedding Video From Chooda Ceremony With Sister Surilie Gautam | Watch Video

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam, asking her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). (File photo) pic.twitter.com/orR0zzk2nn — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Also Read - As Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends, Netizens Demand Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam To Be Offered Sita's Role

Yami has been in the news last month because of her simple wedding with Aditya Dhar that took place at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Yami wore her mother’s vintage saree at the wedding and did her own makeup while her sister assisted in hairdo and styling. Yami and Aditya returned to Mumbai after completing their post-wedding rituals in their hometowns. The duo was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they covered their faces with shields and masks, and walked hand-in-hand.