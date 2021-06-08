Yami Gautam’s Wedding Menu, Decor, And Other Inside Details: From Deodhar Tree to Mandi Dham

Yami Gautam’s wedding inside details: Actor Yami Gautam’s wedding with Aditya Dhar was just not simple but full of traditions. It was a celebration of two cultures coming together – Himachali and Kashmiri. The actor looked radiant on her wedding day as the ceremony took place in the presence of their immediate family members, and close friends. In an interview now with a daily, the wedding planner named Gitesh Sharma revealed what all it took for him to design the wedding of a Bollywood star who wanted a simple ceremony in the lap of nature. Also Read - Yami Gautam Post-Wedding Picture: Actor Shares Her Drool-worthy Picture in Gorgeous Red Saree And Sindoor

Gitesh told Mid-Day that all the arrangements for the wedding were done in a day as he was roped in to organise a two-day wedding function at Yami's Mandi farmhouse in Himachal Pradesh. While one whole day was reserved for Mehendi and Haldi, another day saw a wedding followed by a small reception. "Yami's father contacted us a day before their wedding ceremonies [sangeet and mehndi] began. The Gautams brought their own family pandit [priest] from Bilaspur or Hamirpur for the rituals," he said.

Gitesh's company Royal Caterers and Tent Decorators did all the arrangements in a snap because they understood the demands of the celebrity couple and how they preferred subtility over everything else. Yami took her pheras in front of a deodhar tree as per the Himachali custom and the mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves that are considered auspicious for marriage. Gitesh explained, "They were clear that they didn't want a larger-than-life, glamorous wedding. Instead, they wanted the ceremonies to be conducted in a natural and traditional way, as it happens in their hometowns. They got married in front of a deodhar tree. The mandap was decorated with marigold flowers and banana leaves, with a gold-and-white theme running across the décor. After the wedding, there was a small reception in the evening with family members. The mehndi was held in the courtyard."

The main wedding ceremony was followed by a small reception and an elaborate lunch traditionally called Mandi Dham in which the guests are served the sepu badi (urad dal dumplings in spinach gravy), kaddu aur chana khatta, and badana as dessert.

Yami and Aditya shared beautiful pictures from their wedding on social media. They looked lovely together.