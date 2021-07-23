Mumbai: Yami Gautam, who recently got married, took to social media wishing birthday to her father with an unseen Haldi ceremony video.Also Read - Yami Gautam on Her Simple Himachali Wedding: The More I Attended Big Weddings, I Knew I Didn't Want That

In the video, Yami’s father can be seen applying haldi to the actor as she sits wearing a yellow dress along with a red and golden dupatta over it. Yami wishes her father on birthday and joked about him being camera-shy. She also joked about non-stop commentary by her sister Surilie Gautam. In the beginning of the video, Surilie is heard saying, “Papa smile”. She then continues and says, “Yrr kaun hai jo aapko call kr raha hai? (Who is calling you?)” as a phone ring is heard. Also Read - Bhoot Police Release Date: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez to Hit OTT Platform on This Date

Sharing the video, Yami Gautam wrote, “It took a wedding to have finally so many moments captured with my camera-shy father Happy birthday to my amazing paa And your non-stop commentary is more prominent than all of us present together in the frame, eh @s_u_r_i_l_i_e #myworld.” Also Read - Bhoot Police: Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez Unveil Their First Look as Maya And Kanika

Several of Yami’s friends took to the comment section of her post sending birthday wishes to her dad. “Happy Birthday #mukeshgautam uncle ji @yamigautam didi,” one of the fans wrote. Even Surilie commented, “Hahahahah…I can be an international-level commentator.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

On June 4, Yami Gautam surprised her fans after she took to social media revealing that she got married to Uri director Aditya Dhar. She shared a picture from her intimate wedding ceremony and wrote, ”With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Since then, several pictures from Yami and Aditya’s wedding have been shared on social media.