On the occasion of Yash Chopra's 88th birth anniversary, Yash Raj Films completes 50 years. On the big occasion, Aditya Chopra has unveiled a new and special logo of the production house that marks the beginning of 50 years of celebrations of the country's biggest production house. The new logo captures the glorious journey of the Yash Raj Films. The logo captures the history of the YRF that has worked with the biggest superstars in the last 50 years and also entertained audiences with the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Releasing the logo on the 88th birth anniversary of his iconic father, late Yash Chopra, Aditya shared a heartwarming note.

In the note, he wrote, "In 1970, my father Yash Chopra, left the security and comfort of his brother Mr. BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films."

Check out the new YRF logo here:

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President of YRF Studious, said, “This special logo captures nostalgia, remarkable moments from YRF’s history and its journey in cinema and also gives a glimpse of YRF’s contribution to the Indian film industry and audiences through its blockbuster films that have shaped pop culture for India and Indians. This special logo is also our tribute to all the superstars, across five decades, who have been gracious enough to creatively collaborate with us and help us give India milestone films that have written history and set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. Today is an incredibly special day, not just for us at YRF but also for the industry at large, and we would like to thank everyone for their love and support towards our brand over these 50 years of our humble existence.”

Yash Raj Films has produced blockbuster hits such as Saathiya, Chandni, Salaam Namaste, Darr, Lamhe, Hum Tum, Mohabbatein, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Chak De! India, Dhoom, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Bunty Aur Bali, Dhoom 2, Fanaa, Veer-Zara, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja, BaaraatIshaqzaade, Mardaani, Shuddh Desi Romance, Meri Pyaari Bindu, War among many others.

We miss you, Yash Chopra!