Controversial Celebs of The Year: 2021 was full of controversies and Bollywood was no different. Several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aarya and Raj Kundra among others made headlines for all the controversial reasons. While Kangana’s Twitter account was suspended, Kartik had a major rift with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The year was not easy for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well. His son, Aryan was attested and had to spend over 20 days in jail in connection to a drugs case. As the year is coming to an end, let us look back at all the celebrities who were part of controversies this year.Also Read - OMG What ! Anil Kapoor To Leave His Wife Sunita For Kangana Ranaut? Here's What You Need To Know

1. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana turned the ‘Queen’ of controversies this year. Her Twitter account was suspended after she shared a post-poll West Bengal violence video on the platform. However, Twitter called it ‘hateful and abusive’. Prior to suspending her Twitter account, Twitter had earlier removed several of her Tweets with regard to the farmers’ protests in India. Also Read - Aamir Khan Marries Dangal Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh? Fact Checking Viral Photo

2. Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 following the Narcotics Control Bureau raids in Mumbai. The star kid was accused of selling and consuming drugs. However, Aryan was granted bail on October 28 (25 days after his arrest) by the Bombay High Court.

3. Ananya Panday

After Aryan Khan’s arrest in connection to the drugs case, Ananya Pandey’s house was also raided by the NCB. Officials seized a mobile phone, laptop and electronic devices. NCB also questioned Ananya on the basis of the WhatsApp chat with Aryan Khan. However, the actor denied all the reports claiming that she agreed to arrange Ganja for Aryan Khan.

4. Kartik Aaryan

Even though Kartik Aaryan impressed everyone with his ‘Dhamaka’ performance, the year wasn’t easy for him. Kartik got ousted from several films including Dostana 2, Freddie and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s untitled project – a gangster film. With regard to Dharma 2, it was reported that his Exit from the film was due to ‘creative differences’ after shooting for almost 14 days.

5. Raj Kundra – Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 this year in an alleged porn film case. He was also accused of using the money earned from pornography for online betting. However, he was later granted bail. Months after, Sherlyn Chopra accused Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj of mentally harassing her. She also sent a legal notice to the couple seeking Rs 75 crore. However, Shilpa had called all these allegations baseless.

6. Urfi Javed

If you do not know who Urfi Javed is, you are certainly living under the rock. The Bigg Boss OTT fame’s love for bizarre and weird outfits is known to all. She never fails to make headlines with her bold looks and weird fashion sense. Even though Urfi is often trolled brutally, she does what she likes – leaving everyone stunned.

7. Munmun Dutta – Raj Anadkat

Popularly known as Babita Ji and Tappu of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun and Raj made headlines this year after the reports of their relationship went viral. However, the two actors rubbished all such reports and called them ‘cooked-up stories’. There were also reports of Raj quitting the popular sitcom, however, it has now been confirmed that all such reports are false.

8. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline found herself in massive trouble after her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made headlines. Sukesh is a millionaire conman who is allegedly involved in extorting hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. While Jacqueline’s romantic pictures with Sukesh went viral on social media, she has also been summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

9. Anurag Kashyap

In March this year, the Income Tax department carried out the searches at 28 locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune on premises linked to Phantom Films, Kashyap, Pannu and Vikas Bahl among others. IT department had alleged the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore.

10. Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan announced a divorce with wife Kiran Rao in July this year. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had issued a joint statement mentioning that they will co-parent the son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan married film director Kiran Rao in 2005. He was previously married to Reena Dutta for fifteen years. However, they decided to part ways in 2002.