Several Bollywood and television celebrities welcomed their babies this year. Whether it was Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai or Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, a number of celebrity couples were blessed with babies this year. These star kids will be celebrating their first new year. Check out the list here.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: #BTSButter to #VicKat, Top Entertainment Hashtags of The Year

1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January this year. The couple keeps her away from all the limelight. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Disha Patani's Animal-Print Bikini to Esha Gupta's Floral One, Top Bikini Looks of The Year - See Bold Pics

2. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

The star couple welcomed their second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 20. Kareena and Saif also faced criticism after they announced their son’s name to be Jeh or Jehangir. Also Read - From Nora Fatehi’s Extravagant Headgear to Alia Bhatt’s Yellow Infinity Blouse, A Look at Best-Dressed Celebs of 2021

3. Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia announced the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post that read, “Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th.” The child was also kept under the supervision of doctors in NICU for four months.

4. Lisa Haydon-Doni Lalvani

Lisa Haydon recently became a mother for the third time and welcomed a baby girl on July 1.

5. Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough were blessed with twins this year. They named their children Jai and Gia.

6. Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi

Yeh Jawana Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed a baby girl on November 12. The daughter has been named ‘Ava Bhindi’.

7. Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby boy on October 3. The duo tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their baby girl Mehr the same year.

8. Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband Nihaar Pandya got blessed with a baby boy on June 2 this year. They named their heartbeat ‘Aryaveer’.

9. Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child on February 1, 2021. They named their baby boy Trishaan.

10. Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen

TV actor Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen welcomed a baby girl on November 1, 2021.

11. Nakuul Mehta – Jankee Parekh

Nakuul and Jankee became parents to a baby boy on February 3, 2021. They named their child Sufi.

12. Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy

Anita and Rohit were blessed with a baby boy on February 9, 2021. They often share pictures and video with their son Aaravv on social media.

13. Addite Malik-Mohit Malik

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife Addite Malik were blessed with a baby boy in April this year. “Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love!” they wrote while sharing the news.

14. Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchika Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on September 11. The duo named their baby girl Ananya.

15. Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai

Television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyassh Rai welcomed their first child – a baby boy on August 27.

16. Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti Ahuja Khurana

Another celebrity couple attained parenthood on August 27. Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana welcomed a baby girl on the same day. The couple has named their daughter Arzoie A Khurana.

17. Shreya Ghoshal-Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed a baby boy on May 22 and named him Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.

18. Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra and her former-cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child – a baby boy on July 10 this year.