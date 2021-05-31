Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has turned eight today. YJHD became an Instant favourite of the audience as the Saga of love, Friendships, Dreams, and hopes made its place in the audience’s heart. From Bunny Aka Ranbir Kapoor’s dream job to Avi, Aditi and Bunny’s unbreakable friendship to Bunny and Naina’s mushy romance, the film’s narrative was full of life and celebrations. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch

The film has set high benchmarks for rom-coms. From music straight out of heart’s chords, stellar star cast to beautifully exquisite locations and beautifully written dialogues, every aspect of the film still remains fresh in the heart and the memory box of its fans. The film deals with various subjects of life from unrequited love to true friendships. On this special occasion, Let’s walk down memory lane with 7 dialogues from the film that still strike a chord in our hearts. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Tests Covid-19 Positive After Her Family Contracts The Virus

“Jitna bhi try karo Bunny life me kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Toh jahan ho wahin ka mazaa lete hai”. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone Hospitalised After Testing Covid-19 Positive, Mother, Sister Test Positive Too

“Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon … bus rukna nahi chahta”

“Kuch Logo ke Sath Sirf Waqt Bitane Se Sab Kuch Sahi ho Jata Hai…..”

“Tum pehle bhi itni khoobsurat thi … ya waqt ne kiya koi haseen sitam?”

“Kabhi kabhi kuch baatein hamari yaadon ki kamre ki itni khidkiya khol dete hai ki ham dang reha jaate hai. Bahot khubsurat hoti hai yeh yaadon ki duniya, hamare beeteh huwe kal ke chote chote tukre hamari yaadon me hamesha mehfoosh rehte hai. Yaadein mithai ki dibbe ke Tara hoti hai, ek baar khola toh sirf ek tukra nahi khaa paaoge”

“Waqt rukta nahi beet jata hai aur hum kharch ho jaate hain.”

“Kahin par pohochne ke liye, kahin se nikalna bohot zaroori hota hai.”

YJHD Characters that seeped right through our eyes to our hearts:

Kabir Thapar aka Bunny

The Fun Loving character who knows how to chase his dreams. His chivalry against everyone and the gigantic sack of his dreams made way into hearts of the fans.

Naina

A simple girl next door waiting to unravel her true calling in life. An independent, strong caring, and intelligent girl who found her solace in Gajar ka Halwa and Bombay ki Baarish, she even dreamt of finding her Raj by watching DDLJ in Maratha Mandir with her popcorn.

Aditi

A fun-loving Nonchalant girl, bold and fierce, seeking fun in her life. Her irrevocable love for her best friend Avi, her maturing with Taran, and friendship with Bunny and Avi were all things heartwarming.

Avinash/ Avi

A good-looking bar owner who represented loyalty and honesty. He had to suffer through a lot of failures to begin afresh towards the end of the film.

Taran

A sweet happy go lucky guy who mended Aditi’s broken heart and taught her how to l.ove. His blasting dance performance and the need to make Aditi feel cherished and deserving made us want to have a Taran for ourselves too.

Bunny’s Father

A protective parent who gave wings to Bunny’s dreams and his longing dream.

Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in the year 2013. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooque Shaikh, Poorna Jagannathan in pivotal roles.