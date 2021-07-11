New Delhi: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame Evelyn Sharma who recently married her best friend Tushaan Bhindi is expecting her first child. Expressing excitement about her pregnancy, the actor shared the news and mentioned that it is the best gift ahead of her birthday.Also Read - Planning Trip To Hills? You MUST Check These Photos First

"We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future," Evelyn told a leading daily. She also mentioned that the baby will be born in Australia and said, "We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up"

Evelyn Sharma tied the knot with her best friend and doctor Tushaan Bhindi in Brisbane, Australia on May 15. The two got engaged in October 2019. Bhindi is an Australia-based dental surgeon. Photos from their intimate wedding ceremony had gone viral on social media. Evelyn looked gorgeous as she wore a see-through white lace gown in her wedding, while her husband wore a blue suit. After their wedding, Evelyn and Tushaan went on their honeymoon at a luxury hotel in the Whitsundays, Australia.

Back then, Evelyn had talked about the chapter of her life and said, “There’s no better feeling than being married to your best friend. We’re so excited about spending our life together.”

Evelyn has worked in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero and Jab Harry Met Sejal.