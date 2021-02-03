Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with music rapper Badshah for a music video. The duo recently travelled to Jammu & Kashmir to shoot for their upcoming song. Now, both of them took to their respective social media handles to share the first look from the music video and fans can’t keep calm. Also Read - The Girl On The Train Trailer Out: Parineeti Chopra as Meera is Full of Secrets And Suspense | Watch

In the picture, while Shehnaaz looks drop-dead gorgeous in sweater, scarf and hand gloves teamed up with perfect makeup and smile, Badshah can be seen clad ina black jacket and funky yellow snow goggles.

Badhshah captioned it, "Ye ladki pagal hai @shehnaazgill. (sic)"

Well, if we go by the caption it looks like Badshah is coming up with yet another version of ‘Yeh Ladki Pagal Hai’. The hit song ‘Paagal’ featuring playboy model Rose Romero. The song grossed over 3 billion views on YouTube. However, the song title is not yet out.

Check Out The First Look Here:

On Monday, Shehnaaz was spotted at the Mumbai airport and her airport OOTD was perfect. She was seen clad in a comfortable pink jumpsuit teamed up with sneakers and white baseball hat.

Post Bigg Boss 13, she was seen in ‘Bhula Dunga’ and ‘Shona Shona’ along with Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, she is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla. The duo became the popular Jodi of the house and Shehnaaz even confessed her love for him. Post Bigg Boss, they featured in couple of music videos. Though Shehnaaz did not win the show, she became a popular household name due to her quirky antics in the Bigg Boss house.